Kazakhstan Maintains Number Of Ministers In New Government

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The President of
Kazakhstan has signed several decrees on appointing ministers to
the new government, Trend reports via Akorda.
According to the decrees, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov was reappointed
Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Sayasat Nurbek was
minister of Science and Higher Education, Yerlan Nysanbayev was
minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Aida Balayeva - Minister
of Culture and Information, and Gani Beisembayev was reappointed
Minister of Education.
Meanwhile, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government of
Kazakhstan. Olzhas Bektenov was appointed as the new Prime Minister
of the country.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07022024000187011040ID1107820272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.