John A. Ambrose, MD, A Cardiologist With UCSF Fresno And The University Cardiovascular Center

Dr. Ambrose stands as a globally recognized authority and trailblazer in the realm of coronary artery disease, earning distinction as a pioneer in the field of acute coronary syndromes. Over a span of more than four decades, he has dedicated himself to medical practice and extensive research, contributing significantly to the foundational theories surrounding unstable angina, myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and the vulnerable plaque, among other critical areas.

Currently, Dr. Ambrose holds the position of Professor of Medicine within the Division of Cardiology at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Fresno. In addition, he is actively engaged in clinical practice through his association with the University Cardiovascular Center, an affiliate of UCSF Fresno.

Having graduated as valedictorian from New York Medical College in 1972, Dr. Ambrose completed his internship, residency, and fellowship training at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where he dedicated 25 years of his career. Ascending to the rank of Professor of Medicine and serving as the Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory for 14 years, it was during this period that Dr. Ambrose formulated the pivotal concepts underpinning the pathogenesis of acute syndromes. His seminal papers, produced in collaboration with esteemed mentors such as Richard Gorlin and Valentín Fuster, underscore his enduring contributions.

Following his tenure at Mount Sinai, Dr. Ambrose assumed the role of Director of the Cardiovascular Center at St. Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center in New York City. However, he departed after five years, predating the hospital's declaration of bankruptcy. In 2005, he relocated to Fresno, where he served as Chief of Cardiology and Director of the Cardiology Fellowship Program at UCSF Fresno until 2017.

In the course of his professional journey, Dr. Ambrose has mentored over 250 fellows, authored more than 300 papers featured in various journals and books, and has a dedicated Wikipedia page. Consistently acknowledged in the“Best Doctors in America” publication, he attributes his accomplishments to his meticulous attention to detail, sound common sense, sharp judgment abilities, and a voracious reading habit.

On a more personal note, Dr. Ambrose and his wife, Avis Ambrose, share a passion for opera, both being trained singers and active members of the Fresno Grand Opera Chorus. Their joint performances span over two decades, encompassing engagements with opera companies in New York and Fresno. The couple, proud parents of three children and grandparents to seven, find joy in travel and exploring the scenic California coast. Notably, Dr. Ambrose cherishes Saturday mornings as a particular favorite especially when walking above the beach in Carmel.

