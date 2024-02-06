Ukrainian Combat Robot Controlled By UAV Engages Russian Positions, First Time In Warfare History

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian surface drone controlled including by operators of an unmanned aerial vehicle deployed over the combat zone was able to destroy enemy positions in what is believed to be the first such case in history.

That's according to the press service of the Army of Drones initiative, Ukrinform reports.

"The Kara Nebesna (Divine Punishment – ed.) detachment first launches UAVs to locate the target, after which ground drones armed with machine gun turrets take action to engage the target," the report says.

Andrii Otchenash, the commander of the drone crew, said for the first time in history, a combat mission was accomplished where the drone crew operating a UAV in the sky spotted fire of a uncrewed surface vehicle to destroy Russian troops.

"This has never happened in the history of warfare – that is so cool," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, 67 UAV attack companies have been established within the Army of Drones initiative.