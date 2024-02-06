Al-Duqm Refinery To Make Major Change In Global Energy Sector -- CEO

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Mutairi

AL-DUQM, Oman, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- The inauguration of Al-Duqm Refinery, which will take place tomorrow under auspices and in the presence of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Sultan Haitham bin Tareq, of Oman, will be a landmark event in the progress of the energy sector, said David Bird, CEO of Al-Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company (OQ8).

This ambitious project testifies to the robust strategic vision for fueling economic growth, and efficacy of the cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the Sultanate of Oman, he said in statement to KUNA on Tuesday.

Al-Duqm Refinery, based on commitment to excellence and sustainability, will advance socio-economic development and act as inspiring leader in the energy sector, he pointed out.

The Refinery, one of the state-of-the-art refineries in the Middle East and North Africa, will a significant contributor to the national economies of both countries and a major player in the global oil sector, Bird affirmed.

On her part, Naseha Al-Falahya, CEO at OQ8 for human resources, technology and labor culture, said the Refinery provided the best training for national cadres from Oman and Kuwait to help them master the latest technologies.

The Kuwaiti and Omani cadres represent 60 percent of the workforce of the Refinery, she said, voicing hope to raise the percentage to 80 in the coming years.

"With workers from 32 nationalities, the Refinery is a unique example of collective action and positive work environment," Al-Falahya noted.

"This project is one of the gigantic joint ventures by the two Gulf countries in the oil sector; it will contribute to economic recovery in both countries, attract more investment to the region and create more job opportunities," she went on.

Earlier today, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait and his accompanying delegation arrived in sisterly Oman on a state visit.

Located in Duqm Province, Al-Wusta Governorate, in central Oman, nearly 550 km. to the south of Muscat, the Refinery has a designed capacity to process around 230,000 barrels of crude oil per day with diesel, jet fuel, naphtha and LPG being primary products.

It is a joint venture between Oman's OQ Group and Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8). (end) km