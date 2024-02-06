Russia And Egypt Celebrate 80 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Russian Embassy in Egypt and RT Arabic held a gala event on February 6, 2024, at the Cairo Opera House to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Russian-Egyptian diplomatic relations.

The event featured the premiere of the documentary film“Departure and Return,” which tells the captivating story of Viktor Yakushev, a Soviet military translator who served in Egypt in the early 1970s. After half a century, he returned to Egypt and revisited familiar places.

The event was opened by Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgiy Borisenko, who noted that the relations between the two peoples have always been characterized by warmth and special friendship, and have reached the level of strategic partnership in recent years.

Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Amara highlighted the rich traditions and broad prospects for bilateral cooperation. Maya Manna, Director of RT Arabic, thanked the Egyptian audience for their great interest in the channel and its objective coverage of world events.

Following the film's premiere, which received very positive feedback from the audience, guests had the opportunity to explore an interesting exhibition prepared by the Russian Foreign Ministry, showcasing the different stages of interaction with Egypt.