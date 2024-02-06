Abdel Ghaffar Updates President Al-Sisi On Egypt's National Health Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on Monday. They discussed the progress of national health projects.

They talked about the ongoing work to transform the Nasser Institute into an international medical city. They also reviewed other projects, such as the new central laboratories headquarters, the Menouf Oncology Hospital, the Umm Al-Masryeen Hospital development, and the Medical City project affiliated with the General Authority for Hospitals and Educational Institutes in the New Administrative Capital.

The spokesperson for the Presidency said that the president followed up on the implementation of treatment programs funded by the state.

The statement said that more than four million treatment decisions were issued at state expense in 2023, costing EGP 22 billion and benefiting about 2.5 million patients.

The meeting also discussed the presidential initiatives in public health, especially the one to end waiting lists, which has performed more than two million surgeries since its launch.

Additionally, the meeting touched on the medical support that Egypt provided to the people of the Gaza Strip. A plan was made for referral hospitals, including 47 hospitals in eight governorates. More than 2,200 injured people were treated and more than 1,200 surgeries were done, as well as providing health and treatment services to those crossing through the Rafah crossing.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi stressed that Egypt will continue to offer all kinds of support to the Palestinian brothers from the Gaza Strip, as part of Egypt's constant efforts to ease the humanitarian impact they face. He praised the noble role of the Egyptian health sector in helping the people of the Strip.

The spokesperson said that the Cabinet proposed an investment incentive package in the health sector, which aims to boost investment in health care, increase the number of hospital beds to match global standards, and attract more local and foreign investments to the health sector, enabling the expansion of building hospitals, medical centers and primary health care units.