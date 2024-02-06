Hong Kong Airport Ground Worker Falls Out Of Tow Truck, Dies After Being Hit By Plane

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hong Kong airport authorities Tuesday said a ground worker was killed when he was hit by an aircraft, a rare incident that prompted an arrest for dangerous driving, news agency AFP reported Kong police said the victim, a 34-year-old Jordanian national working in Hong Kong, is believed to have been riding in the passenger seat of a tow truck when he fell out of the vehicle and was hit by the plane being pulled behind it Read | Uttarakhand UCC Bill proposes registration of live-in relationshipsThe man was found lying on a taxiway with multiple serious injuries in the early hours of Tuesday, the Hong Kong police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene vehicle's 60-year-old driver had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death, Hong Kong police said Read | Rahul Gandhi clarifies on 'dog biscuit' row during Bharat Jodo Nyay YatraHong Kong's airport authority said the man was an employee at ground support and maintenance firm China Aircraft Services.\"It is suspected that the seat belt was left unfastened while the staff was working on the (vehicle),\" the authority said vehicle's driver has been detained pending an investigation, the police said

