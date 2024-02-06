123 Lives Lost In Devastating Forest Fires - Chile Faces Worst Natural Crisis Since 2010 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chile's central regions are facing one of the worst forest fire crises that has already claimed more than a hundred lives. The devastating natural calamity is the worst since the 2010 earthquake in the South American nation that claimed more than 500 lives leaving hundreds more injured.



The wildfires began on Friday and took an extreme form in just a few hours causing damage to property and lives. The devastating natural calamity has mostly affected Vina del Mar and Valparaiso coastal cities. Both cities are filled with tourists, especially during the Southern Hemisphere summer season. Many premium properties including top hotels were converted into ashes on Friday.

As people returned to witness the devastation, many lost their precious belongings and lifelong hard work. As the rescue personnel increased on the weekend, more bodies were found converted to ashes due to the extreme forest fires. The Chilean government has also sent the military to assist in the rescue operations. As of Monday, 123 people lost their lives in the hilly region.

The Chilean government indicated that the country must be prepared for more bad news as rescue operations are being increased in the Vina del Mar and Valparaiso cities. Drone footage captured by the Reuters network showcased the torched neighborhood and the devastation that was the result of the wildfire.

Wildfires are common in Chile in the Southern Hemisphere summer but the magnitude this time has been multifold which took the administration off guard. United States President Joe Biden reached out to the Chilean government for assistance. The World Leader expressed his grief over the death of hundreds and the spiraling situation.