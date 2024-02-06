Introducing Renewable Energy Certificate System To Shape Azerbaijan's Electricity Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . Implementing a
renewable energy certificate system in Azerbaijan will
significantly contribute to shaping the electricity market and
encouraging the utilization of renewable energy sources, Head of
Project Management Department of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency
(AREA) under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Jabrayil Aliyev
told Vergiler (a local newspaper), Trend reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the "Rule for the
establishment of a system of certificates of origin for electricity
produced from renewable energy sources" by decree No. 347 of
September 28, 2023.
"A Renewable Energy Certificate is a document verifying the
origin of electricity supplied to the grid. The certification
system, established by the Ministry of Energy and AREA, regulates
the procurement of energy from renewable sources, tracing it from
the producer to the consumer who utilizes it," Aliyev
explained.
The 'green certificate,' issued to the producer, contains
details on the origin of electricity sent to the grid, installation
capacity, and quantity of electricity generated, along with the
corresponding reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.
"Certificates will also be directed at consumers, verifying
their purchase of electricity from renewable sources transmitted
through the grid," said the representative of AREA.
Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), the pioneer in green
energy production, received Azerbaijan's inaugural green energy
producer certificate for establishing and commencing operations at
a solar power plant in the Garadagh district of Baku in October
2023.
