Introducing Renewable Energy Certificate System To Shape Azerbaijan's Electricity Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1 . Implementing a renewable energy certificate system in Azerbaijan will significantly contribute to shaping the electricity market and encouraging the utilization of renewable energy sources, Head of Project Management Department of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Jabrayil Aliyev told Vergiler (a local newspaper), Trend reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the "Rule for the establishment of a system of certificates of origin for electricity produced from renewable energy sources" by decree No. 347 of September 28, 2023.

"A Renewable Energy Certificate is a document verifying the origin of electricity supplied to the grid. The certification system, established by the Ministry of Energy and AREA, regulates the procurement of energy from renewable sources, tracing it from the producer to the consumer who utilizes it," Aliyev explained.

The 'green certificate,' issued to the producer, contains details on the origin of electricity sent to the grid, installation capacity, and quantity of electricity generated, along with the corresponding reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.

"Certificates will also be directed at consumers, verifying their purchase of electricity from renewable sources transmitted through the grid," said the representative of AREA.

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), the pioneer in green energy production, received Azerbaijan's inaugural green energy producer certificate for establishing and commencing operations at a solar power plant in the Garadagh district of Baku in October 2023.

