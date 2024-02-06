Azerbaijan And EBRD Discuss Regulation Of Resources For Energy Efficiency (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan and
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have
discussed the regulation of resources to ensure energy efficiency,
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X,
Trend reports.
"During the meeting with representatives of the European Bank
for Reconstruction and Development, we discussed the progress of
preparations for COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan, the facilitation
of dialogue with international organizations, and system regulation
of resources to ensure energy efficiency," the publication
says.
According to the EBRD, the loan portfolio of EBRD projects in
Azerbaijan was estimated at €911 million as of November 30, 2023.
The majority of the portfolio (90 percent, or €820 million) is
aimed at investments in sustainable infrastructure, seven percent
(€64 million) at investments in industry, trade, and the
agricultural sector, and three percent (€27 million) at investments
in financial institutions.
To note, the EBRD has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since
1992 and is the country's leading investor.
