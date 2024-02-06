               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UN Fact-Finding Mission Arrives In Azerbaijan


2/6/2024 8:37:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . The UN fact-finding mission has already arrived in Azerbaijan, said Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Simon Stiell during the meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Will be updated

