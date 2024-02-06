UN Fact-Finding Mission Arrives In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2 . The UN
fact-finding mission has already arrived in Azerbaijan, said
Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change Simon Stiell during the meeting with the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.
Will be updated
