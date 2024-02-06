Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund Addresses Creditors Of Liquidated Demir Bank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Azerbaijan
Deposit Insurance Foundation (ADIF) has appealed to creditors of
Demir Bank OJSC, which is in the process of liquidation, Trend reports.
The appeal says that the next payments on unsecured claims of
creditors, who are the last in the queue, will start on February 5,
2024.
Payment of claims will be carried out in non-cash order.
To note, creditors are requested to provide bank details for
payment by applying with relevant documents to the Fund's building
located at the address: 16, Babek Avenue, Baku City.
Hotline for additional information: (+994) 941
