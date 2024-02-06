               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund Addresses Creditors Of Liquidated Demir Bank


2/6/2024 8:35:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Foundation (ADIF) has appealed to creditors of Demir Bank OJSC, which is in the process of liquidation, Trend reports.

The appeal says that the next payments on unsecured claims of creditors, who are the last in the queue, will start on February 5, 2024.

Payment of claims will be carried out in non-cash order.

To note, creditors are requested to provide bank details for payment by applying with relevant documents to the Fund's building located at the address: 16, Babek Avenue, Baku City.

Hotline for additional information: (+994) 941

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816704

