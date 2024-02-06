Uzbekistan's Trade Turnover With EU Continues To Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 4. Uzbekistan's trade turnover with EU continues increased by 32 percent in 2023, deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev said, Trend reports.

He spoke during Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity held today in Brussels.

Jamshid Khodjaev also noted that Uzbekistan's exports to the EU market almost doubled.

"The trade and economic ties between Central Asia and Europe are dynamically developing. The research shows that the total trade between the EU and Central Asia increased by almost 40 percent over the past decade, from 34 billion euros in 2012 to 48 billion euros in 2022," he said.

According to him, the development of a trade is impossible to imagine without well established transport roads and logistics supported by modern infrastructure. Supply chain disruptions caused by the turbulent geopolitical conditions clearly indicate that the Trans Caspian Corridor is the highest priority road for cross board the trade between Central Asia and the Europe.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $62.5 billion from January through December 2023, an increase of $12 billion or 23.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.