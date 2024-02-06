Uzbekistan's Trade Turnover With EU Continues To Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 4. Uzbekistan's
trade turnover with EU continues increased by 32 percent in 2023,
deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev said, Trend reports.
He spoke during Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central
Asia Transport Connectivity held today in Brussels.
Jamshid Khodjaev also noted that Uzbekistan's exports to the EU
market almost doubled.
"The trade and economic ties between Central Asia and Europe are
dynamically developing. The research shows that the total trade
between the EU and Central Asia increased by almost 40 percent over
the past decade, from 34 billion euros in 2012 to 48 billion euros
in 2022," he said.
According to him, the development of a trade is impossible to
imagine without well established transport roads and logistics
supported by modern infrastructure. Supply chain disruptions caused
by the turbulent geopolitical conditions clearly indicate that the
Trans Caspian Corridor is the highest priority road for cross board
the trade between Central Asia and the Europe.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $62.5
billion from January through December 2023, an increase of $12
billion or 23.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous
year.
