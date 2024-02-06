               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Clarifies Voting In Presidential Election With Expired ID Card


2/6/2024 8:33:01 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Despite the fact that the validity of Azerbaijani citizens' ID cards has expired, they are nevertheless used to prove their identification, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Rovzat Gasimov said at a meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.

Gasimov noted that even if the ID card has expired, a citizen can come with this card and vote in the extraordinary presidential election on February 7.

"New generation ID cards have been issued since 2018 and are valid for 10 years. With the new generation of ID cards, there can be no such problems. The problem with expiration may be related to the old ID cards. However, these people will also be able to vote," he added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

