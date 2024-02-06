Azerbaijan Clarifies Voting In Presidential Election With Expired ID Card

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Despite the fact
that the validity of Azerbaijani citizens' ID cards has expired,
they are nevertheless used to prove their identification, Deputy
Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan
Rovzat Gasimov said at a meeting of the CEC, Trend reports.
Gasimov noted that even if the ID card has expired, a citizen
can come with this card and vote in the extraordinary presidential
election on February 7.
"New generation ID cards have been issued since 2018 and are
valid for 10 years. With the new generation of ID cards, there can
be no such problems. The problem with expiration may be related to
the old ID cards. However, these people will also be able to vote,"
he added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP),
for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the
extraordinary presidential election.
