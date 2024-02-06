Iran Launches Semi-Industrial Unit At Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Iran has launched
a semi-industrial unit for the production of tellurium hexafluoride
at the Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) in Isfahan
province, on February 5, Trend reports.
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported this
development at an event that was held at the Isfahan Uranium
Conversion Facility (UCF) in the central province of Isfahan. The
event was graced by the presence of the Vice President of Iran and
the Chief of the AEOI, Mohammad Eslami, along with other
officials.
According to the report, tellurium hexafluoride is used as a raw
material for radioisotopes for the diagnosis and treatment of
various diseases, including cancer.
Tellurium powder naturally has 8 isotopes. Each of which can be
enriched and separated. By converting tellurium powder into
hexafluoride gas, it is possible to enrich TeF6 gas. In the next
stages, radioisotopes such as Iodine 124 are produced by being
oxidized by irradiation in the reactor.
MENAFN06022024000187011040ID1107816597
