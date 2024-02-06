Visa Actively Engages In Next Stage Of Int'l Payment System Dev't In Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Visa is actively
working on the next stage of development of the international
payments system in Azerbaijan, Cristina Doros, Vice President and
Regional Manager of Visa in Central Asia and Azerbaijan, in an
exclusive interview told Trend .
"The B2B Connect project has become significant for the country
as it was the first launch in the regions of Central and Eastern
Europe, Middle East and Africa. The experience of Kapital Bank,
which launched the product first, turned out to be very interesting
for the rest of the participants of the banking system in
Azerbaijan. We have seven banks in Azerbaijan alone that have
launched this platform, and more banks are working on it. Besides
the existing payment solutions, we are actively working on the next
stage of development of the international payment system," she
said.
According to Christina Doros, Visa has already implemented the
first part - introducing the B2B Connect platform, which serves
payments for legal entities, mainly for medium and large
companies.
"As a rule, companies make these payments for relatively large
amounts. However, we understand that there is a huge need for
international payments not only for legal entities but also for
individuals. Individuals can also transfer money to friends,
colleagues, acquaintances, children, and family abroad, as well as
do business," she emphasized.
Cristina Doros also noted that to make the solution for
cross-border transfers comprehensive and complete, Visa is working
on the implementation of the Visa Direct to Account (VDA)
solution.
This is an opportunity to transfer funds to accounts abroad,
even not necessarily to a card, but just to accounts. Visa provides
a convenient, secure, and fast solution for almost any purpose of
transferring money abroad. There is B2B Connect for legal entities,
and for those who transfer from card to card, there is a Visa
Direct platform, which allows you to make transfers to the card
number. The third direction is transfer from card to accounts. The
fourth direction - from cards to wallets - is also in development.
All these services together create a full-fledged platform of
international transfers, satisfying all needs," she concluded.
