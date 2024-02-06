Crowd Analytics Market Analysis, Size, Growth, Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Crowd Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on crowd analytics market size . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global crowd analytics market size reached US$ 1,443 Million in 2022 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5,147 Million by 2028 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7% during 2023-2028.
Crowd analytics is a sophisticated field that leverages data analysis and technology to understand and interpret the behavior of large groups of people in various settings. It provides valuable insights into crowd dynamics, helping businesses, event organizers, and security professionals make informed decisions. By utilizing advanced algorithms and data sources such as surveillance cameras, Wi-Fi signals, and social media data, crowd analytics enables the tracking of crowd movement, density, and demographics. This information can be used to optimize crowd management, improve safety measures, and enhance the overall experience for attendees or customers. It allows organizations to make data-driven decisions to allocate resources effectively, plan for emergencies, and even tailor marketing strategies based on crowd behavior patterns.
Market Trends:
The increasing need for crowd management and security in various sectors is driving the global market. These technologies enable the collection and analysis of vast amounts of data from crowd behavior, helping organizations make informed decisions for safety, efficiency, and optimization. Furthermore, the security and safety considerations in public spaces and events are significant factors driving the demand for crowd analytics. From large-scale events, including concerts and sports games, to transportation hubs and smart cities, crowd analytics solutions are employed to monitor crowd flow, detect anomalies, and ensure public safety. Besides, the retail and marketing sector also contributes to market growth. Retailers use crowd analytics to understand customer behavior, optimize store layouts, and personalize marketing strategies.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.
AGT International Crowd Dynamics Crowd Vision Limited (Skyfii Limited) CrowdANALYTIX Mira NEC Corporation Nokia Oyj, Planview Inc. Savannah Simulations AG Sightcorp Walkbase
Key Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, deployment mode, application and end user.
Breakup by Component:
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
Breakup by Application:
Safety and Security Crowd Flow Management Mobility and Tracking Others
Breakup by End User:
Transportation Retail Hospitality and Tourism Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2017-2022) Market Outlook (2023-2028) Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
