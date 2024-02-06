French Delegation Visits Rafah, Calls For Immediate Stop Of Aggression Against Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Feb. 4 (Petra) - A French parliamentary delegation visiting the Rafah border crossing called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and throughout the region.Following the delegation's inspection of the Rafah land crossing and relief aid, the delegation stressed in a statement read by the head of the delegation, MP Eric Coquerel, the need to silence the weapons and release the Israeli detainees, "including our citizens," as well as the Palestinian prisoners, starting with those held administratively.The delegation also expressed its support for UNRWA in its indispensable humanitarian mission.The French parliamentarians underlined that the negotiations should quickly include the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the end of the blockade imposed on the Palestinian territories, the cessation of settlement construction in the West Bank, and the confiscation of property in East Jerusalem.The delegation emphasized the need for these negotiations to be based on international law and the recognition of the rights of the Palestinian people, which have been reaffirmed by numerous UN resolutions; it is also a condition for the return to peace that is indispensable for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, and more broadly for all the peoples of the region.The French parliamentary delegation pointed out that their visit to the Rafah crossing comes in solidarity with all civilians, and to meet with humanitarian associations working to help refugees and the wounded as friends of all peoples and supporters of peace and international law.The delegation condemned the killing of more than 27,000 Palestinians and 365 martyrs in the Gaza Strip and nearly 400 martyrs in the occupied West Bank, the majority of them women and children, by the Israeli army.The delegation of French parliamentarians is the first foreign parliamentary delegation to come to the Rafah border crossing.