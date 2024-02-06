Silver Jubilee: A Quarter Century Of Progress, Stability Under His Majesty King Abdullah II

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 6 (Petra) -- Tomorrow marks a significant moment in the history of Jordan, commemorating the twenty-fifth anniversary since His Majesty King Abdullah II ascended to the throne, following the passing of His Majesty the late King Hussein on February 7, 1999.This day is deeply etched in the collective memory of the Jordanian people, symbolizing a transition of leadership and the continuation of the nation's path towards modernization and development under King Abdullah II's guidance.Reflecting on the legacy of His Majesty the late King Hussein, Jordanians remember a reign that spanned nearly five decades, characterized by notable achievements and firm stances on both national and pan-Arab issues. King Hussein's efforts were instrumental in establishing Jordan as a beacon of stability, security, and resilience in a tumultuous region.Among his significant contributions were the Arabization of the army command in 1956, the abrogation of the British treaty in 1957 to affirm national sovereignty, and leading the nation to victory in the 1968 Battle of Dignity.His Majesty King Hussein also played a vital role in promoting Arab solidarity and supporting pivotal causes, notably the Palestinian issue. His leadership was marked by a balance between martial valor and a steadfast commitment to peace, culminating in the historic peace treaty of 1994. This treaty underscored Jordan's dedication to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace that upholds the rights of the Palestinian people.Under the stewardship of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Jordan continues to embody progress, upholding steadfast positions and the enduring principles of the Great Arab Revolt. The country's strategic geographic location and influential role in Arab and regional affairs underscore its commitment to addressing various Arab, humanitarian, and moral issues. Despite limited resources, Jordan has navigated considerable political, economic, and social challenges, maintaining its stability and clear stance amidst regional conflicts and crises.Throughout the past twenty-five years, Jordan has remained a united and dynamic nation, fortified by the wisdom of its Hashemite leadership, the professionalism of its armed forces, and the bravery of its security services. His Majesty King Abdullah II demonstrates a profound commitment to the military and security institutions, focusing on the welfare of both active and retired personnel and ensuring their conditions are continuously improved.In alignment with the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, Jordan plays a pivotal role in the stewardship of these sacred places, with King Abdullah II emphasizing the importance of the Palestinian cause and advocating for a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.Jordan has been proactive in seeking to halt Israeli aggression on Gaza, striving for ceasefire agreements, the protection of civilians, and the uninterrupted delivery of relief, medical, and humanitarian aid. Furthermore, His Majesty is dedicated to fostering political solutions for regional crises, promoting stabilization efforts, and highlighting the significance of economic integration for prosperity and peace in the region.His Majesty maintains close coordination and consultation with leaders of Arab and Islamic nations, as well as international counterparts and organizations, on a wide array of regional and global issues. Since assuming his constitutional responsibilities, King Abdullah II has focused on empowering the youth, supporting entrepreneurs and innovators, and ensuring their integral role in achieving a comprehensive renaissance across all sectors.King Abdullah II's engagement with his subjects is a testament to his leadership, as he frequently visits various communities, labor institutions, and ministries to oversee the quality of services provided, with the ultimate goal of improving the lives of all Jordanians.As Jordan embarks on its new centennial, it does so with a comprehensive modernization project initiated by His Majesty, which continues to evolve through a series of discussion papers that outline a forward-looking national vision for political, economic, and administrative reform.