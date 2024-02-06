India, Maldives reach deal on troop retreat

(MENAFN) India and the Maldives found themselves entangled in a web of conflicting statements following the second round of talks held in New Delhi regarding the Maldives' demand for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the archipelago. President Mohamed Muizzu had set a deadline for India to remove its troops by March 15, leading to a pivotal diplomatic engagement.



According to a statement from the Maldives' Foreign Ministry, officials from both nations convened in New Delhi and ostensibly reached an agreement. The understanding outlined that India would replace military personnel in "one of the three aviation platforms" by March 10, with the complete replacement of troops in the remaining two platforms scheduled by May 10.



However, the Indian Foreign Ministry's statement refrained from explicitly mentioning a withdrawal. Instead, it highlighted that both parties had reached an agreement on a series of measures "to facilitate the ongoing operation of Indian aviation platforms, which offer humanitarian and medical evacuation services to the Maldivian population."



The discussions extended beyond military matters, encompassing bilateral cooperation and strategies to expedite the completion of ongoing development projects. Despite the apparent agreement, discrepancies in the interpretation of the outcomes surfaced, reflecting the intricacies surrounding the military presence in the region.



In a separate development, the Maldives' Defense Ministry formally requested an explanation from New Delhi regarding an incident in which Indian troops allegedly boarded three fishing boats within the Maldives' exclusive economic zone without prior consultation with authorities.



The Maldives contends that this action breached international maritime law and regulations.



The Indian government has yet to respond to these allegations, adding a layer of complexity to the evolving diplomatic landscape between the two nations.



MENAFN06022024000045015687ID1107815933