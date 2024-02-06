Reflectme Launches Kickstarter For Body-Positive Dolls That Look Like Them Just In Time For Black History Month

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Crowdfunding campaign launches soon to help bring new ReflectMe dolls to market.

ReflectMe , a groundbreaking initiative founded by a dedicated helpline volunteer at ANAD (the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa) and a junior at Babson College, is set to reshape the world of dolls by creating body positive play dolls for girls aged 8-15 years. The doll's face can reflect her momma, aunt, herself, or a loved one, offering positive representation. ReflectMe leverages cutting-edge technology, including AI and 3D printing, to create dolls that bear a striking resemblance to their moms, aunts, themselves, or anyone else who inspires them, fostering self-esteem and body positivity. A special emphasis is placed on Black moms and daughters who are underrepresented in the space. The company is preparing to launch its Kickstarter campaign, inviting supporters to join its mission to make a positive change, just in time for Black History Month.

When ReflectMe's founder, Sanjana Agarwal, who herself overcame an eating disorder, realized the impact of poor body image on her own journey, she recognized the need for dolls that represented the diversity of young girls and mothers. ReflectMe's mission is to break free from conventional doll stereotypes and encourage young girls to embrace their uniqueness.

"Representation matters and empowers. If you don't think representation matters, you're probably well-represented," a quote from Bernice King, is deep in the heart of ReflectMe's efforts.

According to ReflectMe, the inspiration for the dolls came from Sanjana's own experience with an eating disorder, and learning the prevalence of body image concerns, which is a staggering problem, as ANAD statistics reveal:

* 42% of 1st-3rd grade girls wish to be thinner.

* 81% of 10-year-old children fear being overweight.

* 46% of 9-11-year-olds are "sometimes" or "very often" on diets.

* 35-57% of adolescent girls engage in crash dieting, fasting, self-induced vomiting, diet pills, or laxatives.

ReflectMe recognizes the pressing need for change, particularly among underrepresented groups. For black mothers and women, the struggle for body positivity and representation is even more significant. The dolls will help to shift this dynamic.

ReflectMe's approach is a four-step process:

Step 1: Submit Smiling Mother/Daughter Face Pictures.

Step 2: Utilize AI to Develop a Unique 3D Face for the Doll.

Step 3: The Doll Comes with Body-Positive Proportions.

Step 4: The Final Doll is Body Positive and Looks Like Picture Submitted.

ReflectMe is launching soon on Kickstarter, and supporters can get a 35% discount in early bird access- if they back the campaign in the first 48 hours of its launch. The time has come to embrace the beauty and confidence that should be instilled in young girls from a tender age. ReflectMe's dolls will help young girls and mothers discover their incredible beauty and glowing skin as their greatest assets.

For more information about ReflectMe and to support their Kickstarter campaign, please visit .

About ReflectMe:

ReflectMe is on a mission to create dolls that represent the diversity of young girls and mothers. Using state-of-the-art technology, including AI and 3D printing, ReflectMe aims to instill self-esteem and body positivity in young girls by providing them with dolls that look just like them.

Media Contact

Company Name: ReflectMe

Contact Person: Sanjana Agarwal

Email: Send Email

Phone: 617.584.9611

Country: United States

Website:

