Seros Energy Pioneers Environmental Responsibility And Innovation In India's CBM Exploration

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Seros Energy Private Limited, an innovator in Coal Based Methane (CBM) exploration, participated in India Energy Week, presenting its cutting-edge initiatives and advancements in the field.

Seros showcased its deployment of state-of-the-art drilling rigs, including the Schramm TXD Drilling rigs and ServiceKing Intl. drilling rigs. These rigs are equipped with advanced technology that enables the reduction of the drilling footprint to as small as 150x150 feet pad.

This ground-breaking approach aligns with Seros' commitment to minimising the environmental impact of its operations, showcasing its dedication towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat and its environmentally responsible ethos.

Ashish Agarwal, CEO, Seros Energy Pvt Ltd said:“In an era where our nation increasingly leans on cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, Seros is not just exploring coal-based methane but leading a transformative journey towards a greener and more efficient future. Our commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility is not just a business strategy; it's a demonstration to our dedication in shaping a sustainable energy landscape for generations to come."

The company has achieved a significant milestone by consistently delivering over 10,000 meters of wells month on month, exclusively for CBM drilling projects.

The company's clientele includes major players in India's CBM sector, such as Essar Oil and Gas Exploration Production Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, and ONGC.

Seros' collaboration with these CBM majors exemplifies its reputation for reliability and efficiency in meeting the drilling demands of the industry leaders.

Among its noteworthy accomplishments, Seros has successfully completed over 100 CBM wells for ONGC, showcasing a depth of expertise and reliability that has established the company as a trusted partner in the energy sector.

