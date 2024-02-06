Armenian Mps Demand Scandalous Speaker's Resignation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A serious behind-the-scenes struggle has unfolded between
Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan and Secretary of the
Security Council Armen Grigoryan, according to the Zhoghovurd
newspaper, Azernews reports.
The clash of personalities and ambitions, reinforced by the
upcoming elections in 2026, has led to a fierce confrontation
between the two iconic figures of the Velvet Revolution, as well as
other contenders for the role of Nikol Pashinyan's successor.
According to the newspaper, the struggle took the form of open
attacks and accusations of corruption. Simonyan tried to belittle
Grigoryan's role before Pashinyan, while the latter drew attention
to the involvement of Simonyan's family members in the tender
purchases of the Synergy company, which drew the attention of law
enforcement agencies. Simonyan found himself at the centre of a
corruption scandal due to the arrest of his brother's wife.
The newspaper quoted sources as saying that some members of the
ruling party directly or indirectly demand Simonyan's resignation
and have put the issue to Pashinyan. All this raises serious doubts
about the speaker's political future.
It should be noted that several scandalous events took place on
the political level regarding Alen Simonyan. For example, one of
them was between the Armenian speaker and the spokeswoman of the
Russian MFA, Maria Zakharova.
She had sharply reacted to statements made about her by the
Chairman of the National Assembly. Simonyan, in a verbal
altercation with the Russian Foreign Ministry, disparagingly called
the speaker of the Russian Foreign Ministry“some secretary”.
Thus, the Russian spox tried to react to the Armenian parliament
speaker's statement with irony: "It's hard to argue that there are
obvious problems with the level [of Simonyan's statements]. And I
want to say words of support to all 'secretaries' of the planet.
Friends! Your work is the key to the success of even the most
high-ranking boss. Without your daily hard work, including
scheduling, organizing meetings, working with documents, receiving
calls, and a million different worries, everything will go to
waste. Don't take offense, this person, I'm sure, blurted it out
without thinking. Do not extend your attitude towards what he said
to the Armenian people. The Armenian people are wise,
long-suffering, and loving," she emphasised.
In addition, Simonyan had a serious conflict with the opposition
parties in Parliament. So the parliament speaker has caused another
scandal after allegedly spitting at an opposition activist who
branded him a "traitor."
Garen Megerdichian, a member of the Armenian Revolutionary
Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) party, shouted the insult at Simonian
as the latter visited a popular pedestrian area in downtown
Yerevan.
Megerdichian claimed that Simonian responded by ordering his
bodyguards to grab his hands before swearing at him and spitting in
his face. He said he was then briefly detained by the police.
Simonian did not deny spitting at the Canadian-born activist,
who was highly critical of Armenia's government, when he commented
on the incident later on Sunday. In a Facebook post, he said that
Megerdichian had already publicly insulted him back in 2023.
MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107815181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.