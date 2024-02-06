'Eagle' REVIEW: Is Ravi Teja's Action Thriller's Worth Watching? Read THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Eagle, directed by Karthik Gattamaneni, was originally scheduled for premiere on January 13, 2024, to coincide with Makar Sankranti. However, due to the busy lineup of films at the Tollywood box office during the Sankranti weekend, its release date was delayed until February 9, 2024. Davzand created the soundtrack CD and cinematic score for the picture.

The movie's first song, "Adu Macha," was released on December 5, 2023, while the second single, "Gallanthe," was published on December 27, 2023. Eagle New Trailer's Release Date and Time As the premiere date approaches, the crew plans to release a new trailer to build enthusiasm for the film. According to recent sources, the release trailer will be available later today or tomorrow, with an official announcement expected soon. Stay tuned for further developments.

Following a special viewing of "Eagle," star Ravi Teja said, "I'm super satisfied." The video of his speech is now accessible to see. Check out the video below to see Ravi Teja's response to the movie.

Creating a mass image is not unusual in Telugu cinema, but keeping that image is quite an accomplishment. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has established himself as a mass action entertainer with a run of successful commercial films, and he continues to attract audiences while working on a variety of projects. His recent release, "Tiger Nageswara Rao," demonstrates his unstoppable rise in the business.

However, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Dussehra release, "Tiger Nageswara Rao," failed to respond positively. Undeterred, he looks to be determined to achieve big success this time around. To achieve this, the mass hero has teamed up with talented director Karthik Ghattamaneni for the film titled "Eagle."

"Eagle" is produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad under the People's Media Factory banner, with Vivek Kuchibhotla as the film's co-producer. Sujith Kumar Kolli serves as the executive producer. Karthik Gattamneni is in charge of cinematography and editing. Uthura joins as the co-editor, Pradeep G works as the sound designer, and Ravi Varma Janagama is the VFX Line Producer.



At the Eagle pre-release event, one of the producers, Vivek Kuchibotla, emphasised that Eagle is firmly grounded in traditional commercial cinema and is not an experimental venture. He highlighted the film's commitment to delivering a pakka and proper commercial cinematic experience to audiences. This statement reinforces the production team's dedication to providing entertainment that adheres to the conventions of mainstream cinema, promising an engaging and enjoyable viewing experience for audiences eager to immerse themselves in the world of Eagle.