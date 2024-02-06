Germany E-Commerce Market Is Predicted To Grow At A CAGR Of 20.61% By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Germany E-Commerce Market Report by Type (Home Appliances, Apparels, Footwear and Accessories, Books, Cosmetics, Groceries, and Others), Transaction (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C), Consumer to Consumer (C2C), and Others) 2024-2032. ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Germany E-commerce market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What is the Market Prediction for Germany E-Commerce?

The Germany E-commerce market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.61% during 2024-2032.

What is E-Commerce?

E-commerce, alternatively referred to as electronic commerce, represents the commercial transaction of goods and services over the internet. They are mainly conducted via numerous business models, including business-to-customer (B2C), customer-to-customer (C2C), business-to-business (B2B), and others. E-commerce platforms provide multiple advantages over conventional brick-and-mortar solutions, such as enhanced profit margins, minimized inventory cost, attractive discounts, hassle-free delivery of goods and services, etc. Consequently, they find extensive utilization across several sectors in Germany, including travel, leisure, retail, financial services, media, etc.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Germany E-Commerce Market?

The increasing internet penetration and the elevating adoption of smart devices are among the key factors driving the Germany e-commerce market. In addition to this, the shifting preferences among various conventional brick-and-mortar businesses toward e-commerce platforms to control overhead costs, expand their consumer base, and improve product sales are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the emerging trend of online shopping, especially among the millennial and urbanized masses, for improved convenience and doorstep delivery is further stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of e-commerce platforms, which include real-time shipping and delivery status, easy access to information regarding products, secured payment gateways, discounts and cashback offers, etc., is also positively influencing the market across the country. Moreover, the escalating penetration of leading international e-commerce companies that are providing advanced point-of-sale terminals, overseas delivery options, app-based commercial platforms, etc., and the development of online platforms integrated live tracking, artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, and other technologies., are expected to propel the Germany e-commerce market over the forecasted period.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Germany E-Commerce Industry?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.



, Inc.

Ebay Inc.

Idealo (Axel Springer SE)

Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG

MediaMarkt

OBI GmbH & Co. Deutschland KG

Otto GmbH & Co KG

Tchibo GmbH

Thomann GmbH Zalando SE

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on type and transaction.

Breakup by Type:



Home Appliances

Apparels, Footwear and Accessories

Books

Cosmetics

Groceries Others

Breakup by Transaction:



Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Consumer to Consumer (C2C) Others

Key Highlights of the Report:





























Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

