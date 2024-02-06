Indian Visa For Swiss, Russian, Portuguese, Polish, Romanian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR SWISS CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 6th February 2024, Swiss citizens planning a trip to India must obtain a visa before they arrive. Fortunately, citizens of 169 countries, including Switzerland, can apply for an e-Visa online for tourism, medical treatment, or business. This government-issued document, introduced in 2014, allows you to travel to and within India. Swiss residents can apply for an e-visa, tourist visa, business visa, or medical visa based on their purpose of visit. In terms of tourist visas, Swiss citizens have two options. The 1-Month Tourist eVisa allows them to enter India twice and is valid for 30 days. Alternatively, the 1 Year Indian Tourist eVisa is specifically tailored for visitors from Switzerland and remains valid for one year from the date of issue. It allows multiple entries during any 365-day period with stays of up to 90 consecutive days from the date of entry. The India Business Visa for Swiss Citizens has the same validity period of 1 year. However, the length of stay in India on a business visa is longer. Citizens of Switzerland can stay in India for up to 180 days with the e-business visa. It can be 180 consecutive days or a total of 180 days for multiple trips. This e-Visa is electronically linked to your passport. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens is easier than ever. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss Citizens is a simple and quick process that can be completed in about 15 minutes from anywhere in the country as long as the applicant has an internet connection.

TYPES OF eVISA



Tourist eVisa

Business eVisa Medical eVisa

Requirement for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens



Passport – Passport, at least six months of remaining validity from the date of intended arrival. Two blank passport pages for stamps.

Digital photo of yourself – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A scanned passport with its information page

A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Modes of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR PORTUGUESE CITIZENS

Portuguese residents were able to apply for an Indian visa online starting in 2014. Portuguese nationals traveling to India can select from three types of e-Visas: Online Tourist Travel Authorization, Business e-Visa, and Individuals Seeking Medical Assistance Travel Authorization. Portugal is one of 169 countries whose citizens are eligible for an India e-Visa, which significantly simplifies trip planning. Tourist e-Visas are intended for short-term trips to India for sightseeing, religious activities, or leisure. This visa allows you to stay in India for up to 90 days, starting on the day you arrive. It is important to emphasize that the Tourist eVisa cannot be transferred or converted, and it only allows for one entry into the country. Portuguese travelers must arrive in India within one year of their visa approval. India eBusiness Visa is designed for travelers who wish to visit India for business reasons. It is a double-entry visa that allows holders to stay for a total of up to 180 days (length of stay is calculated from the first date of entry into India). Business travelers must arrive in India within one year of visa approval. The India eMedical Visa is a short-term visa that allows the holder to enter India three times in total for medical treatment. Holders can stay in the country for a maximum of 60 days. This type of visa is not available to family members; Accompanying blood relatives must apply for a Physician Assistant Visa to travel with a person who has been granted a Medical Visa. It is easy for Portuguese passport holders to apply for an India e-Visa online – there is no need to travel to an Indian Embassy or Consulate to apply. The full application process is done online which makes it cheaper and easier than ever to visit India.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR PORTUGUESE CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues in getting a passport, and if you already have one, make sure that it is still valid. Just take a look at the expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is recent. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A passport scan of the information page

A valid email address because the e-Visa will be sent via email. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR POLISH CITIZENS

The Indian government has implemented measures to make it easier for visitors to enter India. Since 2014, Poles can apply for Indian visas online through the Indian government. One of these measures is the implementation of electronic travel authorization, which enables tourists from 169 countries to obtain visas for trips to India using the Indian e-Visa. Polish citizens who wish to visit India for leisure, business, or medical treatment can apply for one of the various Indian e-Visas. A“tourist visa” is an electronic visa that allows you to visit or travel within India. This category allows for a single entry into India, with a maximum stay of 30 days. An e-Business visa is required for any form of company or commercial activity in India. With this type of visa, you can enter and exit India as often as you like, with a total stay of no more than 180 days during each visit. E-Medical Visa – If you are looking to travel to India for any medical treatment including yoga physical therapy, you can choose this type of e-Visa as it allows you to stay up to 60 days and more importantly, you can enter and exit three times in advance. This visa for India allows travelers from Poland and other countries to visit India for short stays. The India e-Visa application process is easy as it is entirely online. In other words, travelers save trips to the local embassy or consulate to apply for the Indian Visa.

India eVisa Requirements for Polish Citizens



Having a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of the traveler's arrival in India.

Having at least 2 blank pages on the passport where entry and exit stamps can be placed.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use PayPal or a debit/credit card so you can pay for the Visa fees. Travelers must also have a return ticket or a ticket of onward travel while applying for an eVisa

INDIAN VISA FOR ROMANIAN CITIZENS

Because India is a developed country, it is one of the most interesting places to visit and a popular destination for business investment. Romanians planning short-term trips to India can apply for the new Indian eVisa. The eVisa is a type of electronic travel authorization that allows international visitors from more than 169 countries to enter India without needing a traditional paper visa. Since 2014, Romanian citizens have been able to apply for Indian visas online. Travelers can choose from a variety of e-Visas issued by the Government of India, depending on the purpose of their visit. An e-Tourist Visa allows you to enter India for tourism or travel. With an e-Tourist visa, you can stay in India for up to 30 days and only enter once. The eVisa is the shortest type of travel permission for Romanian residents to enter India. The application itself simply takes a few minutes.

INDIA VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR ROMANIAN CITIZENS



A Romanian passport that is valid for at least 6 months after the intended date of arrival into India.

A current email address. The whole application and review process is done online, and all communications will be sent via email.

A credit or debit card to cover the application fee. A passport-style photo that has been taken recently.

INDIAN VISA FOR RUSSIAN CITIZENS

Because of its diverse cultures and religions, India has long been a popular vacation destination for people from all over the world. It has a lot to offer for an unforgettable trip to India, ranging from holy sites and spiritual encounters to sun-kissed beaches and breathtaking natural reserves. Russian nationals need only meet the Indian e-Visa requirements to obtain this clearance quickly. Russian citizens may apply for one of three types of Indian e-Visas, depending on the purpose of their trip. Instead of making time-consuming trips to the Indian Embassy, citizens of 169 countries can now apply for travel authorization online. Russian citizens must obtain a visa before visiting India for pleasure, business, or medical purposes. Applying for an Indian e-Visa has gotten much simpler since India made the visa application process online in 2014. The Tourist eVisa allows visitors to stay in the nation for up to 90 days to visit relatives or explore the sights. For business travelers, e-Business Visa is valid for 365 days from the date of issue, and multiple entries are allowed, each stay cannot exceed 180 days. And for anyone seeking medical treatment in India, the e-Medical Visa offers stays of 60 days up to 3 times for Russian citizens. Once applicants have decided which visa suits their needs, all they have to do is fill in the India e-Visa form. The application process is completely online, easy to fill out and can be completed and submitted in 30 minutes.

Documents Required for Citizens of Russia



A valid passport with a least six months validity from the date of travel, with a scanned copy of the biographical page

The details of where they will be staying in India, and entry and exit details.

A scanned passport photo, in color on a plain white background

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the visa fee.