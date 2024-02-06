Serbian Delegation To PACE Objects To Resolution Against Azerbaijani Delegation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Serbian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Council of Europe (PACE) has sent an appeal to the President of the
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Theodoros
Roussopoulos, objecting to the resolution adopted by the Assembly
against the Azerbaijani delegation.
Azernews presents the appeal:
"Your Excellency,
We are writing to you in connection with the recent unfortunate
events in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, as a
result of which the credentials of the delegation of the Milli
Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan were challenged and a
resolution was adopted to refuse their ratification.
Unfortunately, the delegation of the Republic of Serbia could
not participate in the voting on this resolution due to the ongoing
process of formation of our National Assembly after the
parliamentary elections in the country on December 17, 2023.
Nevertheless, the delegation of Serbia hereby wishes to express
its disagreement with the attitude towards the delegation of
Azerbaijan and the resolution adopted on highly questionable
grounds. We are deeply convinced that this resolution is a step
backwards from genuine dialogue within PACE, only contributing to
the ongoing polarisation. It is also an illustration of the
deepening degradation of values in the Assembly.
The delegation of Serbia to PACE hereby strongly objects to the
adopted resolution and calls for its revision in order to prevent
negative consequences for the reputation and perceived role of our
Assembly and the Council of Europe as such.
Challenging the credentials of the Azerbaijani parliamentary
delegation makes it impossible to engage with Azerbaijan within
PACE, leading to the potential loss of even more opportunities for
cooperation with that country within the broader framework of the
Council of Europe, with its rich tapestry of different bodies and
mechanisms for cooperation and fulfilment of obligations.
Such a situation runs counter to the very fundamental purpose of
this body, which is to serve as a platform for dialogue and the
implementation of our respective commitments. It is also a serious
blow to the reputation of the Assembly and the Council of Europe as
a whole, as well as a disregard for the spirit of cooperation that
they uphold. Moreover, it leads to distancing the Council from
issues related to the South Caucasus region, including those
directly related to the organization's mandate, which cannot be
considered in its interests.
Emphasising once again the exceptional importance of maintaining
a genuine dialogue and interaction with all PACE members, the
delegation of Serbia requests you to act decisively and annul the
resolution on non-ratification of the credentials of the delegation
of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Biljana Pantić Pilja, Head of Delegation
Dubravka Filipovski
Elvira Kovac
Dunja Simonovic Bratić
Stefan Jovanovic
Jelena Zarić Kovačević
Aleksandar Markovic".
MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107814294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.