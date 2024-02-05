Yemen Pres. Appoints Ahmad Bin Mubarak To Replace Mueen Abdulmalik As New PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi appointed on Monday Foreign Minister Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak as the new Prime Minister succeeding Mueen Abdulmalik.

Yemen News Agency (SABA) reported that the former PM Abdulmalik was assigned the role of adviser to the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council in accordance with the Al-Alimi's decision.

Bin Mubarak served many governmental roles like Secretary General of the Yemeni National Dialogue Conference, Director of the Republic's Presidential Office, Yemeni Ambassador to the US, and Foreign Minister in 2020.

Former Yemeni President Abdrabbu Mansur Hadi previously appointed bin Mubarak as PM in 2014 following the Houthi seizure of Sana'a, but their rejection led him to resign and later taking on the role of Ambassador to the US. (end)

