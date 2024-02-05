Sanath Nishanthan's Driver Granted Bail

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The driver of late State Minister Sanath Nishantha was granted bail after being arrested in connection with the accident.

The driver was released on a personal bail of Rs. 500,000 by the Welisara Magistrate's Court.

The driver of late State Minister Sanath Nishantha has been remanded over the deadly accident which killed the politician and his security officer.

According to reports the driver had told the Police that he had overtaken a car in front of him from the left side and when he attempted to get back onto the right lane the jeep hit the container truck travelling in front and hit the barrier on the side.

Nishantha was killed in the accident on the Katunayake Expressway.

The 48-year-old MP and his Personal Security Officer were killed in the accident.

One side of the jeep was crushed in the accident. (Colombo Gazette)