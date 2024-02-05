Shivakumar Reaches Delhi Ahead Of Protest Against 'Injustice' Meted Out To K'taka

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inspected the Jantar Mantar venue for the prostest, scheduled to be held on February 7, against the alleged the injustice being meted out to the southern state.

Speaking to media, Shivakumar said that this is the protest by the Karnataka government. "It does not have any connection with the BJP or Congress. The agitation will be taken up by the state government to get attention of the Central government against the injustice."

"All Congress MLAs, MP, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members are taking part in the protest. Four to five MLAs have requested for exemption citing their health conditions," he said, adding that the timing of the protest would be announced soon.

"I humbly request all 224 MLAs, 28 MPs, 75 MLCs, 12 Rajya Sabha members including Central ministers from the state to participate in the protest," Shivakumar said.

When asked whether they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the protest, Shivakumar said: "What's wrong with that? We have sought appointments and we will explain the situation to them."

Asked whether all south Indian states come together to stage a protest, Shivakumar said: "Presently, I am limited to Karnataka. It is about their rights. I have been told that Kerala legislators are coming on February 8 to New Delhi."

On Kerala Chief Minister's statement that an invitation has been sent to 12 Chief Ministers including for Karnataka's Siddaramaiah to participate in the protest against Centre's "step-motherly" treatment, Shivakumar said that the invitation was received. "However, during the protest, our state assembly session will be in motion. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will respond to this further..."

