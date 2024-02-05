Milk & Honey Launches Broadcast & Podcast Division

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Milk & Honey PR has launched a specialist broadcast and podcast division to help brands respond to the changing media landscape.



The new division is spearheaded by the agency's client director Lewis Oakley (pictured, left), working with partner and global head of media, Zharina Arnaldo (right).



Oakley, who joined the agency in 2020, is a regular contributor to national radio and TV stations, including last year hosting his own Virgin Radio show and co-hosting LGBTQ+ podcast Bisexual Brunch.



Arnaldo is an Emmy-nominated former international broadcast journalist who has worked for the BBC, CNN, Reuters and Al Jazeera English, and has media trained C-suite executives, government ministers and heads of state. She joined Milk & Honey as its first media director in 2022.



Oakley said the broadcast offering would“go beyond traditional broadcast days to nurture longstanding relationships with media,” and the agency would help clients“crafting and deliver a narrative that resonates with the news agenda and enhances brand visibility and credibility.”



In addition, with podcasts now reaching on average more than one in five people in the UK, according to the latest figures from radio/audio audience research body RAJAR , the podcast offering will develop bespoke series positioning clients as industry experts, collaborating with guests from relevant sectors.



He said:“I'm so excited to be bringing my two worlds together in a way that I believe is going to have real return for our clients. Media has changed, and if we want to keep delivering for our clients, we need to meet the news agenda where it is to build our clients' reputations”.



Arnaldo added:“In this evolving media landscape, the key is to empower our clients to seamlessly integrate into the ever-changing news cycle. To cut through the noise, we need to go beyond simply inserting clients into the news agenda – we need to strategically position them to contribute meaningfully to the zeitgeist. I'm excited to be able to leverage my broadcast experience and help our clients on this journey.”

MENAFN05022024000219011063ID1107811455