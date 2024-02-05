New Music Alert! Once And For All From Swiss Multi Instrumentalist Alf Jetzer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Once and for All from Swiss multi instrumentalist Alf Jetzer

Alf Jetzer

Track Title: Once and for All Genre: Instrumental Launch Date: February 2024 ISRC Code: 198025301841

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alf Jetzer's (Celestial Ground) musical journey started at the age of 8.His first steps towards musical-self-discovery he made on the guitar and over the years further instruments came across. A high recognition value of his compositions was the ultimate goal which he gradually established. For him instruments are tools to express the music which is inside yourself. He calls his way of composing/recording "music painting". He is doing this for 40 years. He uses various instruments like colors to paint a picture.Alf Jetzer always had a strong urge to develop his own musical identity. He also had to stand for it in his environment, because his musical obstinacy was often misunderstood.He lives a regular, disciplined "monk-like" life. It plays an important role for him and his kind of music. Years of experience in meditation enables him to create music the way he does today. It's a music where the "energy behind the tone" is essential. This hidden energy is responsible for the "goose bumps-factor" and not the sound itself. This fact applies for all styles and genres. Alf Jetzer got this long ago, it brought him important musical freedom.Contact Alf Jetzer at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !@alfjetzer

