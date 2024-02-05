Court sentences Imran Khan to third term in jail all in one week

(MENAFN) In a stunning turn of events, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, find themselves entangled in a web of legal troubles, with a court in Rawalpindi prison sentencing them to seven years in prison and imposing fines after declaring their marriage unlawful. This marks the third ruling against Khan within a week, raising eyebrows and intensifying speculation about the political landscape in the country.



The civil court, established within Rawalpindi prison where Khan has been held since August last year on over 100 charges, handed down the sentences just days before the parliamentary election scheduled for February 8. Despite Khan's enduring popularity among voters, he is now barred from contesting the upcoming election due to these legal challenges.



Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, Khan and his wife received 14-year prison terms for the alleged illegal sale of state gifts, followed by another sentence the day before, where Khan was given ten years in prison for leaking state secrets. Khan, however, maintains his innocence and contends that the information he disclosed contained evidence of collusion between the Pakistani military and United States officials aiming to remove him from power in April 2022. In response, Khan's representatives have announced plans to appeal all three cases, hoping to overturn the cumulative 34-year sentence, which will be served concurrently.



The case surrounding the legality of Khan and Bibi's marriage was initiated by Bushra Bibi's former husband, Khawar Maneka. He claimed that she did not adhere to "iddat," the mandatory three-month waiting period prescribed by Islamic law for a woman after the death of her husband or a divorce, before marrying another man. Despite the accusations, the Khans vehemently deny any wrongdoing.



Imran Khan, addressing the media, argued that the marriage case was a deliberate attempt to "humiliate and disgrace" him and his wife. He emphasized the historical significance of this legal maneuver, stating, "This marks the first instance in history where a case related to iddat has been initiated." As the legal battles continue to unfold, the political future of Imran Khan hangs in the balance, with his supporters closely watching the developments in anticipation of a potential appeal that could alter the course of his political destiny.







MENAFN05022024000045015687ID1107809148