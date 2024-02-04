               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Black: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee Starrer To Release On OTT


2/4/2024 11:00:12 PM

Black: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukherjee starrer to release on OTT

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Rani Mukherjee, Amitabh Bachchan starrer marks it's 19th anniversary. The film is to mark it's first digital release

2005 release

The film celebrates it's 19th year of release. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali made it's theatrical debut in 2005

OTT release

Netflix announced the film's first ever digital release

News shared by Big B

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram profile to announce the happy news. He played the role of Debraj, a teacher in the film

Rani Mukherjee

Rani Mukherjee plays the role of Michelle who is deaf and dumb. The film explores her profound relationship with her teacher Debraj played by Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's character

Amitabh Bachchan, as Debraj's journey takes a poignant turn as an alcoholic teacher who later struggles with
Alzheimer's disease

National Award winner

'Black' also earned Amitabh Bachchan the National Award for Best actor for the year

