Iraq's 4Th Mobile Phone Service To Start Soon

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) has reportedly said that Iraq's fourth mobile phone service will start "soon."

State-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) quotes the head of the Commission, Ali Al-Moussawi, as saying:

"The [license was granted] to Al-Salam Company , affiliated with the Ministry of Communications, and work is ongoing with close cooperation between the authority and the ministry to complete this project ... the launch date of the fourth license will be soon."

In October, the Iraqi Cabinet agreed that the CMC would grant an exclusive three-year national license to Al Salam for 5G mobile technology.

(Source: INA)