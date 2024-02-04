President Joe Biden Wins South Carolina's Democratic Primary

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Joe Biden easily won South Carolina's Democratic
primary on Saturday, clinching a state he pushed to lead off his
party's nominating process after it revived his then-struggling
White House bid four years ago, Azernews reports
via the Associated Press.
Biden defeated the other long-shot Democrats on South Carolina's
ballot, including Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne
Williamson. His reelection campaign invested heavily in driving up
turnout in what it saw as a test drive of its efforts to mobilize
Black voters, a key Democratic bloc central to Biden's chances in a
likely November rematch against former President Donald Trump.
“In 2020, it was the voters of South Carolina who proved the
pundits wrong, breathed new life into our campaign, and set us on
the path to winning the presidency,” Biden said in a statement.
“Now in 2024, the people of South Carolina have spoken again and I
have no doubt that you have set us on the path to winning the
Presidency again - and making Donald Trump a loser - again.”
