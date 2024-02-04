Zelensky Introduces Fedorov As New Governor Of Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced the newly appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

That's according to a statement posted on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

In Zaporizhzhia, Zelensky held a meeting with the military command and heads of law enforcement agencies of the region on the security situation in Zaporizhzhia. At the beginning of the meeting, the head of state introduced the newly appointed governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov, who had been the mayor of the currently temporarily occupied Melitopol since December 2020 and had been held in Russian captivity for some time after the outbreak of the full-scale war.

The president emphasized the importance of the regional leadership working directly on the ground and having a good understanding of the region's specifics.

"We need to do everything to ensure that Ukraine returns to your native Melitopol. Ukraine is fighting for this today. It will definitely happen," Zelensky said, addressing Fedorov.

Zelensky emphasized the need to complete the construction of fortifications to achieve the desired outcome.

Zelensky visits Ukrainian fighters in frontline village

According to him, one of the most important tasks is to bring the number of jobs to pre-war levels, and the central government is ready to assist with appropriate state orders from its side.

It is also necessary to focus on solving urgent issues for the residents of the region, such as the organization of the educational process and the restoration of destroyed or damaged housing.

Fedorov thanked for the trust and noted that it is an honor and responsibility for him to lead his native Zaporizhzhia region in such a difficult time for the country.

"My primary goal is to ensure that all people who are eager to return home are able to do so as soon as possible. But life must go on even in frontline Zaporizhzhia. People should believe in Zaporizhzhia and our state of Ukraine," he said.

During the meeting, Zelensky listened to the reports from the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, and the commander of the Zaporizhzhia operational grouping of troops, Volodymyr Horbatiuk, on the situation on the battlefield. In particular, he was briefed on defensive operations in the Avdiivka sector, the situation in the area of Robotyne and other parts of the front, and the construction of fortifications.

The heads of regional departments of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police reported to the President on the protection of critical infrastructure and the defense industry in the region from enemy reconnaissance and sabotage activities.

On February 2, Zelensky signed a decree appointing Fedorov as head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration. Yurii Malashko was dismissed from the post of Zaporizhzhia region governor.