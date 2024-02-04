Azerbaijani Chefs Attend IKA/Culinary Olympics 2024 In Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The team of Azerbaijani chefs, led by blogger Farhad Ashurbayli,
is currently participating in the IKA/Culinary Olympics 2024 in
Stuttgart, Germany, from February 2 to 7, Azernews reports.
The IKA/Culinary Olympics is the oldest, largest and most
diverse international culinary arts competition in the world. Full
of passion, professional chef teams work on the perfect interaction
of ingredients, preparation and presentation. The IKA/Culinary
Olympics bring together the most talented culinary artists from all
over the world – a 'once in a lifetime' event that has been
repeated every four years since 1900.
About 1200 participants from 55 countries are engaged in this
culinary competition, preparing more than 7000 meals collectively.
The winners will be announced on February 7.
