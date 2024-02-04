Kuwait's Al-Ojairi Ctr.: Cold Continues As 3Rd Season Of Winter Enters

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) -- Al-Ojairi Scientific Center said on Sunday that starting from February 10, the last season of winter -- usually extremely cold, would commence for a period of 26 days.
In a statement to KUNA, the Center said that this season would be a transitional period between winter and spring, characterized by being cold starting February 10 in open areas.
At the end of the season, the temperature would range between cold and relatively warm, added the center.
Al-Ojairi Scientific Center pointed out that the upcoming season would be synchronized with a rare phenomenon that occurs when a full moon was at perigee, its closest distance in its orbit to Earth, making it appear larger than usual. (end)
