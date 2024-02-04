Presentation Of Awards Certificate From The Minister Of Trade Of Indonesia To Five Libyan Companies

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The Awards Certificate and Appreciation from the Indonesian Minister of Trade, Dr. Zulkifli Hasan, was symbolically presented by CDAI of Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, Dede Rifai, to 5 (five) Libyan companies on February 3, 2024.
These five companies include: Al Fasool Alarbaa, Al Taleaa, Piano Piano, Almodish, and Al Tawheed, in recognition of their contributions and commitment to importing high-quality Indonesian products to Libya.
Together with other Libyan companies, these five companies imported a total of US$113 million (Rp.1.7 trillion) from Indonesia in 2023, a significant increase from just US$50 million (Rp.780 billion) in 2022.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tripoli, Libya.
MENAFN04022024002747001784ID1107807077
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.