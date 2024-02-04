Russia announces completion of additional nuclear submarine construction for navy

(MENAFN) The Russian Defense Ministry declared on Saturday that a formal event took place for the removal of the Prince Pozharsky nuclear submarine from the Borey-A project's construction facility in the northern city of Severodvinsk.



Led by Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the navy, the ceremony signified the completion of the fourth submarine built under the Borey-A project, according to a statement by the ministry.



"The ceremony that we held today once again confirms the course towards strengthening and developing naval strategic nuclear forces, which we are steadily following in the name of ensuring the security of the state," stated Yevmenov.



The military head stressed that the navy gets "reliable and modern submarines, the design and construction of which took into account the challenges that characterize the situation in the oceans."



"The Prince Pozharsky nuclear submarine embodies the most advanced technological solutions, experience and traditions of domestic underwater shipbuilding, which Sevmash shipbuilders, designers and scientists fully possess," he pointed out.



He mentioned that following the ceremony, the submarine would undergo factory running and state tests before joining the navy's service.



The Borey-A project, initiated in 2012, aims to construct nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. Sevmash, a part of the Russian United Shipbuilding Corporation, is responsible for carrying out the project's works.

