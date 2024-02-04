Russia Has One Ship In Black And Azov Seas, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, Russia has one ship on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas, none of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Instead, according to the Navy, there are two Russian vessels in the Mediterranean, including one missile carrier, allegedly equipped with eight Kalibr missiles.

As reported, the Navy noted that as a result of the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the work of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is significantly hampered, if not paralyzed, in particular in terms of missile equipment.