British Ambassador: Azerbaijan Is A Country With Beautiful People And Unique Nature

(MENAFN- AzerNews) British Ambassador Fergus Auld has expressed his admiration for
Azerbaijan, calling the country a priceless treasure trove in an
interview with ASAN Radio, Azernews reports.
Fergus Auld noted that the period of living in Ganja helped him
to better understand the country's way of life and culture.
Diplomat considers Azerbaijan a country with beautiful people and
unique nature.
The ambassador spoke of his love for Azerbaijani cuisine,
including Shaki piti and Lankaran turshu kebab.
"In my free time I like to travel outside Baku, to explore other
parts of Azerbaijan," Auld said.
The diplomat shared his experience of travelling to different
parts of Azerbaijan, including the territories liberated from
occupation.
"I have already visited Gubadli, Fuzuli, Zangilan and Aghdam. I
have not been to Shusha, but I very much hope to visit this city if
I receive an invitation," the ambassador said.
Fergus Auld noted that he feels a warm welcome wherever he goes
in Azerbaijan.
"There is a special bond between Azerbaijan and the UK. It is
manifested in relations between people, governments and business
circles," he said.
The Ambassador expressed confidence that Azerbaijan and the UK
will support each other at every important stage.
