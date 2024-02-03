Zelensky: It Is Important To Do Everything For Ukraine To Be Able To Defeat Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It is important to maintain the consolidation of the free world and do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine can defeat Russia.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a traditional video address, Ukrinform reported.

I wish you good health, dear Ukrainians!

Today is another day of our gratitude, our respect for all those who help the state withstand, fight for Ukraine, and emerge victorious.

Today, I awarded the Defence Intelligence warriors with state honors. These are the guys who ensured another success for Ukraine – the sinking of a Russian military ship in Lake Donuzlav in our Crimea. A spectacular action. But not just spectacular, it's extremely effective: the fewer Russian fleets in the Black Sea, the more security we have in the region and globally.

Today, I continued our new tradition of honoring all the Heroes of Ukraine. I presented certificates for apartments to soldiers awarded with the Order of the Golden Star and their families. Another 30 families. Soldiers who fought against the occupiers both after 2014 and in this war. Each story of every Hero deserves Ukrainians to always remember and honor the bravery of our soldiers.

I want to express separate gratitude to all Ukraine's partners who have supported and continue to support our state. Work is ongoing with the teams of European states to strengthen Ukraine, develop new defense packages, and implement new security solutions. This week, we have new decisions on supporting our country from Germany and the Netherlands. Luxembourg has joined our aviation coalition. Lithuania has a new package. We discussed further defense cooperation with the Minister of

Foreign Affairs of Canada. Critical defense contracts are being fulfilled. There is reinforcement of air defense. Remember: the war started by Russia is on the Ukrainian front, but its target is not only our state, not only our independence. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain as much as possible consolidation of the free world and do everything possible and impossible for Ukraine to inflict defeats on Russia.

Moscow understands no other language. We continue to work with partners regarding new sanctions against Russia and blocking Russian schemes to bypass sanctions. We are actively pursuing the confiscation of Russian assets scattered across various jurisdictions. I am grateful to everyone who assists us in the efforts to confiscate Russian assets.

And one more thing.

At the moment, recovery works are underway in some regions of our state where Russian strikes caused power outages. Dnipropetrovsk region, particularly Kryvy Rih – energy workers are striving to restore electricity to all consumers as quickly as possible. We've dispatched the head of Ukrenergo to the region, along with all necessary experts and resources. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal briefed me today on the progress of the works and the protection of energy facilities. I thank every repair brigade and all the involved workers.

Being self-sacrificing at one's level, being efficient, and being bold, means for Ukraine to be a strong state capable of defending itself. I thank everyone who realizes this.

Glory to every Ukrainian warrior! Glory to all those who work to ensure Ukraine can defend itself!

Glory to Ukraine!