Kinnow & Cotton Growers Distressed In Abohar, Punjab

(MENAFN- KNN India) Punjab, Feb 3 (KNN)

Abohar, a subdivision of Fazilka district in Punjab, has found itself in a difficulty despite being the largest kinnow producer and a significant raw-cotton market in the state.

Surprisingly, the region lacks official bulk purchase or remunerative prices for its key crops, leaving farmers grappling with difficult choices.

The saline groundwater in Abohar makes paddy cultivation unfeasible, pushing the community to focus on kinnow and cotton.

However, even as Abohar contributes over 71 per cent of Punjab's kinnow cultivation, the farmers face a harsh reality.

Despite a productive season, kinnow growers have struggled to make ends meet, earning a meager Rs 5 to 9 per kilogram, well below the sustainable Rs 15.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has remained conspicuously absent from the Abohar market, causing a plummet in cotton prices.

Currently at Rs 4,500 per quintal, it is significantly lower than the season's minimum support price of Rs 6,920 per quintal for the 5-28 long staple.

The absence of government support has led to protests, with farmers blocking highways and markets in frustration.

The situation is dire for both kinnow and cotton farmers, with no relief in sight.

The Punjab Agro agency isn't buying kinnow, and the CCI rejects local cotton due to quality issues.

With the Punjab state agricultural marketing board reporting minimal government purchases, the burden falls on private players.

However, over 34 per cent of private purchases were below the minimum support price, reflecting the broader crisis faced by Abohar's agricultural community.

As Abohar grapples with the dilemma of its undervalued golden geese, the absence of government support raises questions about the sustainability and future of its vital agricultural sectors.

(KNN Bureau)