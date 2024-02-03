Kuwait Official: Emergency Medicine Plays Key Role In Effective Response

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 3 (KUNA) -- Emergency departments at hospitals are considered the backbone of effective response to urgent cases, a Kuwaiti official said Saturday.

Speaking at the 2nd Kuwait Emergency Medicine Conference, Dr. Hisham Kelendar, Undersecretary for External Health Services Affairs at the Ministry of Health (MoH), said the ministry's policy is based on improving and developing medical services in varied fields.

The ministry also works on enhancing and developing this vital system, and upgrades the skills of doctors in a method that contributes to providing excellent healthcare, he added.

The last ten years witnessed an increased number of health facilities to be align with government's action program and the state's development plan, he noted.

Kelendar stressed the importance of creating an educational environment for medical cadres to ensure that they follow up state-of-art medical techniques and practices, in accordance with the latest global protocols.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hanan Al-Razzuqi, head of the conference, said the three-day event features 60 speakers and trainers from inside and outside Kuwait.

She added that the conference constitutes an opportunity to share knowledge and develop "our skills" in emergency medicine.

Al-Razzuqi referred that the conference also contains some workshops, including "US Pocus and Rush", and about 30 varied research papers in emergency medicine. (end)

msa













MENAFN03022024000071011013ID1107804851