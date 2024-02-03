Artistic Workshops In Katara Attract Equestrian Enthusiasts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fourth edition of the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival celebrates the heritage of the horse and its artistic aesthetics, which are rich in creativity and innovation, through a group of diverse artistic workshops held on the Katara Corniche with the participation of eight artists.

These workshops aim to present various artistic works about the heritage of the horse and its aesthetics, in addition to providing space for amateurs and lovers of equestrianism and its ancient heritage, to develop their talents and spread their creativity in various types of arts.

For her part, Hayya Al Muhannadi, head of Katara's exhibitions department and supervisor of the artistic workshop activities in the fourth edition of festival, said that the workshops seek to attract all age groups of different nationalities, pointing out that the artistic workshops begin their activities under the supervision of an elite group of professional artists from three o'clock until ten in the evening. The event will continue until February 11.

Al Muhannadi pointed out that the topics of the artistic workshops range from a workshop on cutting paper mache in the shape of horses and horses and colouring them, in addition to a workshop on the art of printing on fabric bags, and a nails and thread workshop that teaches patience and precision. Participants can master the manufacture of paintings and medals in the shape of a horseshoe or its head, in addition to To workshops that combine colouring, drawing and calligraphy, in which the artist writes names by mixing letters and shapes of birds and horses.

Al Muhannadi stressed that the artistic workshops accompanying the festival aim to develop the artistic talents of the target groups and present various artistic works about the heritage of horses and their aesthetics.

On the other hand, the festival organising committee set up a market on Katara Corniche in which the participating companies and stores, as well as the supporting and sponsoring entities of the festival, displayed all the equipment, supplies, tools and clothing for horse activities, in addition to a wide range of horse and equestrian supplies, which include various means of caring for and caring for horses of various types. For shampoo, shaving machines, or oils for slimming the neck and lengthening the hair.

While the Al Qalayel pavilion displays various medicines and nutritional supplements given to horses used for endurance races or horse beauty, in addition to displaying the products of the F10 company, which specialises in sterilising and disinfecting stables or other places, while the Kashmir pavilion participates in displaying high-quality types of clothing, carpets, Kashmiri shawls, women's abayas, accessories, and men's winter clothing. And other goods and products, while the companies sponsoring the festival, such as Ooredoo, Qatar Insurance Company, and the National Bank, provide a range of services that cover various customer needs.