Kota Student Hangs To Death, Hostel Seized For No 'Anti-Suicide' Fans

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In Rajasthan, the Kota district administration seized a hostel facility after a NEET aspirant committed suicide due to a lack of 'anti-suicide devices' in ceiling fans 19-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, who resided in Kanchan Residency in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar under the Jawahar Nagar police station area, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to a ceiling fan inside his hostel room on 23 January.'I can't do JEE...': Kota girl dies by suicide, writes note to her parentsThe district administration initiated action on the hostel after it was found violating the guidelines put in place for the safety of students, Kota district collector Dr Ravindra Goswami said district authorities had ordered hostels to install a spring device on ceiling fans that foils suicide attempts inquiry was initiated by the additional district magistrate court after a student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the hostel room last month and on the basis of the inquiry report, the ADM court directed to initiate action under CrPC Section 133 and to seize the hostel Kanchan Residency in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Talwandi Kota, Goswami said aspirant from Bengal commits suicide in Kota; 28th case this yearCircle Officer of Jawahar Nagar area DSP Bhawani Singh said the hostel warden informed the police after Jaid did not come out of his room till Tuesday evening. Around 10 pm, the police were informed DSP said no suicide note was recovered from the room and the reason behind the extreme step would be ascertained after investigation year, there were 26 student suicide cases in Kota, the highest figure so far in the coaching hub, where lakh students reach from across the country every year for preparation of medical and engineering entrance exams.

MENAFN03022024007365015876ID1107804456