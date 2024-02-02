Paul Buxt, B.D.S, D.M.D., Endodontist With Highland Park Endodontics

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A trusted endodontist, Dr. Buxt works with patients at Highland Park Endodontics in Dallas, Texas. His approach to patient care is marked by a unique blend of precision, empathy, and genuine concern for the well-being of those he serves.

Born in South Africa, he laid the foundation for his illustrious career by earning his BDS from the esteemed University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. He commenced his practice in dentistry in South Africa and later extended his expertise to Israel before eventually relocating to the United States.

In pursuit of academic excellence and specialization, Dr. Buxt pursued a Certificate in Endodontics and a DMD from Temple University School of Dentistry in Philadelphia. Armed with a robust educational background and a commitment to advancing dental care, he embarked on a nearly 25-year-long tenure at The Endodontic Group. His tenure played a pivotal role in the growth and success of both the Dallas and Frisco locations, establishing him as a key figure in the field.

Dedicating his knowledge and skills to education, he has served on the endodontic faculty at both Temple University and Baylor College of Dentistry and has been involved in dental research.

Endodontics is the dental specialty concerned with the study and treatment of infected and inflamed dental pulp. Along with two to three years of advanced training beyond dental school, endodontists have incredible precision and hand-eye coordination, making them highly skilled in performing complex treatments. They use the most specialized and advanced technology to treat tooth pain and perform root canal treatments. No one is better at saving your natural teeth!

As a testament to his success, Dr. Buxt has been recognized as a Texas SuperDentist every year since 2004 and has consistently been nominated by peers as one of the Best Dentists in Dallas in D Magazine.

