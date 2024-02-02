Lloyd Costello, MD, A Family Physician With Coramed Healthcare, Inc.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

As the Chief Physician and President at CoraMed Healthcare, Inc. in Pomona, California, Dr. Costello assumes a pivotal role in shaping and leading the healthcare initiatives of the organization. His specialized focus lies in intravenous vitamin therapy and bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, catering to the health needs of both men and women.

A staunch advocate for an integrative approach to medicine, Dr. Costello emphasizes the synergy between traditional and non-traditional healing methodologies. This approach is designed not only to optimize patient care but also to empower individuals on their journey to attain and surpass their health and wellness goals.

Back in the early days of his academic career, Dr. Costello graduated with his Medical Degree from the UC Davis School of Medicine in 1983. He furthered his expertise through a residency program in family and community medicine at the UCSF Medical Center and San Francisco General Hospital.

Continuing his pursuit of knowledge, Dr. Costello obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica in 2005 and is currently undergoing fellowship training in anti-aging and regenerative medicine.

Board-certified in both family medicine and holistic medicine, Dr. Costello has recently completed training as an Energy Healer and is on the path to becoming a Certified Medical Intuitive. Additionally, he is an active member of the American Academy of Pain Management.

Over the years, Dr. Costello has received many awards of recognition for his outstanding work in family medicine. These honors not only underscore his professional excellence but also reflect the profound impact he has made in the realm of healthcare.

An intriguing aspect of his personal life is that Dr. Costello plays the drums and was the drummer in a blues band for many years.